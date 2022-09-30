null: nullpx
MLS

Carga final: ¿Qué clubes pueden clasificar a Playoffs este fin de semana?

LAFC podría ganar el Supporters' Shield este fin de semana, mientras que el Atlanta United de Gonzalo Pineda juega sus fichas para alcanzar la postemporada.
Publicado 30 Sep 2022 – 03:33 PM EDT | Actualizado 30 Sep 2022 – 04:37 PM EDT
Reacciona
Comparte
LA Galaxy

Muchas cosas estarán en juego durante el sábado y el domingo en la Semana 33 de la temporada regular de la MLS 2022. Todo comienza con las opciones de resolución del Supporters' Shield:

LAFC CONSEGUIRÁ EL SUPPORTERS' SHIELD DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- LAFC derrota a Portland Timbers Y Philadelphia Union pierde ante Charlotte FC

Cargando Video...
Philadelphia Union y LAFC continúan como 'reyes' de sus conferencias


PHILADELPHIA UNION ASEGURARÁ LA PRIMERA POSICIÓN EN LA CONFERENCIA ESTE SI:

- Philadelphia derrota a Charlotte o
- CF Montréal pierde o empata ante D.C. United


NEW YORK CITY FC OBTENDRÁ LA CLASIFICACIÓN A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE SI:

- NYCFC gana o empata ante Orlando City SC o...
- Columbus Crew pierde o iguala frente a New York Red Bulls o...
- Inter Miami pierde o iguala en su visita a Toronto FC o...
- FC Cincinnati cae ante Chicago Fire FC


FC CINCINNATI CLASIFICARÁ A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE SI:

- Cincinnati derrota a Chicago Fire Y Columbus pierde o empata ante Red Bulls o...
- Cincinnati derrota a Chicago Fire Y Miami pierde o empata en Toronto o...
- Cincinnati derrota a Chicago Fire Y Orlando pierde o empata ante New York City FC o...
- Cincinnati iguala ante Chicago Fire Y Charlotte pierde o empata ante Philadelphia Y Columbus pierde o empata ante Red Bulls Y Orlando pierde o empata frente a NYCFC Y Miami cae ante Toronto FC o...
-Cincinnati iguala ante Chicago Y Charlotte pierde o iguala ante Philadelphia Y Columbus pierde o iguala ante Red Bulls Y Orlando pierde ante NYCFC y Miami iguala ante Toronto

Cargando Video...
Luciano Acosta y Diego Fagúndez, en carrera por ser el mejor asistente de la temporada


ORLANDO CITY SC OBTENDRÁ LA CLASIFICACIÓN A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- Orlando se impone a New York City FC Y Columbus Crew pierde ante Red Bulls


NASHVILLE SC CLASIFICARÁ A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- Nashville derrota a Houston Dynamo FC o...
- Nashville iguala ante Houston Y Portland Timbers empata ante LAFC o...
- Real Salt Lake cae ante LA Galaxy o...
- Portland Timbers pierden contra LAFC o...
- Portland iguala ante LAFC Y Real Salt Lake empata frente a LA Galaxy

Más sobre MLS

MLS

¡Drible, gol y amistad! Santiago Sosa analiza el debut de Thiago Almada con Argentina

4:07
5 motivos por los cuales el Galaxy de Chicharito volverá a los Playoffs
MLS

5 motivos por los cuales el Galaxy de Chicharito volverá a los Playoffs

4 min de lectura
LA Galaxy quiere Playoffs MLS 2022
Los 17 goles de Chicharito tienen al Galaxy en posición de volver a Playoffs.
MLS

LA Galaxy quiere volver a Playoffs vía Chicharito, Puig y los uruguayos

16 Contenidos
¿Lo logrará? Las 5 razones por las que Miami clasificará a Playoffs
MLS

¿Lo logrará? Las 5 razones por las que Miami clasificará a Playoffs

5 min de lectura


LA GALAXY OBTENDRÁ UN LUGAR EN LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS SI:

- LA Galaxy gana o empata ante Real Salt Lake

Cargando Video...
‘Chicharito’ seguirá en LA Galaxy para 2023 y se juega la vida el fin de semana


PORTLAND TIMBERS CLASIFICARÁ A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- Portland derrota a LAFC Y Minnesota United FC pierde contra San Jose Earthquakes o...
- Portland derrota a LAFC Y Real Salt Lake pierde o empata ante LA Galaxy o...
- Portland iguala ante LAFC Y Real Salt Lake pierde ante LA Galaxy


MINNESOTA UNITED FC ENTRARÁ A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- Minnesota United derrota a San Jose Earthquakes y Real Salt Lake pierde o iguala ante LA Galaxy o...
- Minnesota United iguala ante San Jose Earthquakes Y Vancouver Whitecaps FC pierde o iguala ante Austin FC Y Seattle Sounders pierde o empata ante Sporting Kansas City Y Real Salt Lake pierde frente a LA Galaxy o...
- Minnesota United empata ante San Jose Earthquakes Y Vancouver Whitecaps FC piede o empata ante Austin FC Y Seattle Sounders FC pierde o iguala ante Sporting Kansas City Y Portland Timbers pierde frente a LAFC y Real Salt Lake iguala ante LA Galaxy


ESCENARIOS DE ELIMINACIÓN

ATLANTA UNITED FC QUEDARÁ FUERA DE LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- Atlanta United pierde contra New England Revolution e Inter Miami gana o iguala ante Toronto FC o...
- Atlanta United pierde o empata ante New England Revolution Y Columbus Crew derrota a New York Red Bulls o...
- Atlanta United pierde ante New England Revolution Y Charlotte FC derrota a Philadelphia Union Y Columbus Crew empata ante New York Red Bulls o...
- Atlanta United empata ente New England Revolution E Inter Miami CF derrota a Toronto FC


CHARLOTTE FC ESTARÁ ELIMINADO DE LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- Charlotte pierde ante Philadelphia Union E Inter Miami derrota a Toronto FC o...
- Charlotte pierde frente a Philadelphia Union Y Columbus Crew derrota a New York Red Bulls


NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION QUEDARÁ SIN OPCIONES DE CLASIFICAR A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- New England Revolution cae o iguala ante Atlanta United FC o...
- Inter Miami CF se impone ante Toronto FC o...
- Columbus Crew derrota a New York Red Bulls


REAL SALT LAKE SERÁ ELIMINADO DE LOS PLAYOFFS A LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- Real Salt Lake pierde ante LA Galaxy Y Portland Timbers se impone o iguala frente a LAFC Y Minnesota United gana o iguala ante San Jose Earthquakes o...
- Real Salt Lake pierde ante LA Galaxy Y Portland Timbers gana o iguala ante LAFC Y Vancouver Whitecaps derrota a Austin FC o...
- Real Salt Lake iguala ante LA Galaxy Y Nashville SC gana o iguala ante Houston Dynamo Y Portland derrota a LAFC Y Minnesota United se impone a San Jose Earthquakes


SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC QUEDARÁ SIN OPCIONES DE CLASIFICAR A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:

- Seattle Sounders FC pierde o empata ante Sporting Kansas City o...
- LA Galaxy se impone o empata ante Real Salt Lake Y Portland Timbers gana o empata frente a LAFC Y Minnesota United derrota a San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy gana o derrota a Real Salt Lake Y Portland Timbers derrota o empata ante LAFC Y Minnesota United gana a San Jose Earthquakes


VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC QUEDARÁ ELIMINADO DE LA CARRERA A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE EN LA MLS 2022 SI:

- Vancouver Whitecaps FC pierde o empata ante Austin FC o...
- LA Galaxy derrota o empata ante Real Salt Lake Y Portland derrota o iguala frente a LAFC Y Minnesota United se impone frente a San Jose Earthquakes

Reacciona
Comparte
RELACIONADOS:MLS

TELEVISIÓN DE PRIMERA SIN LÍMITES, GRATIS Y EN ESPAÑOL

Mas de 100 Canales con tus Novelas y Películas favoritas
MÁS ENTRETENIMIENTO

Mas de 100 Canales con tus Novelas y Películas favoritas

Ver Ahora
Fútbol de la Liga Mexicana de la Primera División
MÁS DEPORTES

Fútbol de la Liga Mexicana de la Primera División

Ver Ahora
Las Noticias más importantes para comenzar tu día
MÁS NOTICIAS

Las Noticias más importantes para comenzar tu día

Ver Ahora

Más contenido de tu interés