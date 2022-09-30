Carga final: ¿Qué clubes pueden clasificar a Playoffs este fin de semana?
Muchas cosas estarán en juego durante el sábado y el domingo en la Semana 33 de la temporada regular de la MLS 2022. Todo comienza con las opciones de resolución del Supporters' Shield:
LAFC CONSEGUIRÁ EL SUPPORTERS' SHIELD DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- LAFC derrota a Portland Timbers Y Philadelphia Union pierde ante Charlotte FC
PHILADELPHIA UNION ASEGURARÁ LA PRIMERA POSICIÓN EN LA CONFERENCIA ESTE SI:
- Philadelphia derrota a Charlotte o
- CF Montréal pierde o empata ante D.C. United
NEW YORK CITY FC OBTENDRÁ LA CLASIFICACIÓN A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE SI:
- NYCFC gana o empata ante Orlando City SC o...
- Columbus Crew pierde o iguala frente a New York Red Bulls o...
- Inter Miami pierde o iguala en su visita a Toronto FC o...
- FC Cincinnati cae ante Chicago Fire FC
FC CINCINNATI CLASIFICARÁ A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE SI:
- Cincinnati derrota a Chicago Fire Y Columbus pierde o empata ante Red Bulls o...
- Cincinnati derrota a Chicago Fire Y Miami pierde o empata en Toronto o...
- Cincinnati derrota a Chicago Fire Y Orlando pierde o empata ante New York City FC o...
- Cincinnati iguala ante Chicago Fire Y Charlotte pierde o empata ante Philadelphia Y Columbus pierde o empata ante Red Bulls Y Orlando pierde o empata frente a NYCFC Y Miami cae ante Toronto FC o...
-Cincinnati iguala ante Chicago Y Charlotte pierde o iguala ante Philadelphia Y Columbus pierde o iguala ante Red Bulls Y Orlando pierde ante NYCFC y Miami iguala ante Toronto
ORLANDO CITY SC OBTENDRÁ LA CLASIFICACIÓN A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- Orlando se impone a New York City FC Y Columbus Crew pierde ante Red Bulls
NASHVILLE SC CLASIFICARÁ A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- Nashville derrota a Houston Dynamo FC o...
- Nashville iguala ante Houston Y Portland Timbers empata ante LAFC o...
- Real Salt Lake cae ante LA Galaxy o...
- Portland Timbers pierden contra LAFC o...
- Portland iguala ante LAFC Y Real Salt Lake empata frente a LA Galaxy
LA GALAXY OBTENDRÁ UN LUGAR EN LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS SI:
- LA Galaxy gana o empata ante Real Salt Lake
PORTLAND TIMBERS CLASIFICARÁ A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- Portland derrota a LAFC Y Minnesota United FC pierde contra San Jose Earthquakes o...
- Portland derrota a LAFC Y Real Salt Lake pierde o empata ante LA Galaxy o...
- Portland iguala ante LAFC Y Real Salt Lake pierde ante LA Galaxy
MINNESOTA UNITED FC ENTRARÁ A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- Minnesota United derrota a San Jose Earthquakes y Real Salt Lake pierde o iguala ante LA Galaxy o...
- Minnesota United iguala ante San Jose Earthquakes Y Vancouver Whitecaps FC pierde o iguala ante Austin FC Y Seattle Sounders pierde o empata ante Sporting Kansas City Y Real Salt Lake pierde frente a LA Galaxy o...
- Minnesota United empata ante San Jose Earthquakes Y Vancouver Whitecaps FC piede o empata ante Austin FC Y Seattle Sounders FC pierde o iguala ante Sporting Kansas City Y Portland Timbers pierde frente a LAFC y Real Salt Lake iguala ante LA Galaxy
ESCENARIOS DE ELIMINACIÓN
ATLANTA UNITED FC QUEDARÁ FUERA DE LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- Atlanta United pierde contra New England Revolution e Inter Miami gana o iguala ante Toronto FC o...
- Atlanta United pierde o empata ante New England Revolution Y Columbus Crew derrota a New York Red Bulls o...
- Atlanta United pierde ante New England Revolution Y Charlotte FC derrota a Philadelphia Union Y Columbus Crew empata ante New York Red Bulls o...
- Atlanta United empata ente New England Revolution E Inter Miami CF derrota a Toronto FC
CHARLOTTE FC ESTARÁ ELIMINADO DE LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- Charlotte pierde ante Philadelphia Union E Inter Miami derrota a Toronto FC o...
- Charlotte pierde frente a Philadelphia Union Y Columbus Crew derrota a New York Red Bulls
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION QUEDARÁ SIN OPCIONES DE CLASIFICAR A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA ESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- New England Revolution cae o iguala ante Atlanta United FC o...
- Inter Miami CF se impone ante Toronto FC o...
- Columbus Crew derrota a New York Red Bulls
REAL SALT LAKE SERÁ ELIMINADO DE LOS PLAYOFFS A LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- Real Salt Lake pierde ante LA Galaxy Y Portland Timbers se impone o iguala frente a LAFC Y Minnesota United gana o iguala ante San Jose Earthquakes o...
- Real Salt Lake pierde ante LA Galaxy Y Portland Timbers gana o iguala ante LAFC Y Vancouver Whitecaps derrota a Austin FC o...
- Real Salt Lake iguala ante LA Galaxy Y Nashville SC gana o iguala ante Houston Dynamo Y Portland derrota a LAFC Y Minnesota United se impone a San Jose Earthquakes
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC QUEDARÁ SIN OPCIONES DE CLASIFICAR A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE DE LA MLS 2022 SI:
- Seattle Sounders FC pierde o empata ante Sporting Kansas City o...
- LA Galaxy se impone o empata ante Real Salt Lake Y Portland Timbers gana o empata frente a LAFC Y Minnesota United derrota a San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy gana o derrota a Real Salt Lake Y Portland Timbers derrota o empata ante LAFC Y Minnesota United gana a San Jose Earthquakes
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC QUEDARÁ ELIMINADO DE LA CARRERA A LOS PLAYOFFS DE LA CONFERENCIA OESTE EN LA MLS 2022 SI:
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC pierde o empata ante Austin FC o...
- LA Galaxy derrota o empata ante Real Salt Lake Y Portland derrota o iguala frente a LAFC Y Minnesota United se impone frente a San Jose Earthquakes