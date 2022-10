Pjanic habló sobre la era Koeman en el Barça: "No preparábamos los partidos"

Bosnia and Herzegovina's defender Miralem Pjanic (L) fighst for the ball with Montenegro's midfielder Marko Jankovic during the UEFA Nations League 2022 match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro, in Zenica on September 23, 2022. (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP) (Photo by ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP via Getty Images