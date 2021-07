Florentino Pérez: Figo en un hijo de pu... y Guti un subnormal

ROME, ITALY: Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Luis Figo (L) kicks the ball as teammate Guti looks on, during their Champions League group B football match against AS Roma, 08 December 2004 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. Spectators are banned from the Olympic stadium due to UEFA sanctions imposed upon the troubled Italian side after referee Anders Frisk was hit by a missile thrown from the crowd at their home match against Dynamo Kiev in September. AFP PHOTO/ Patrick HERTZOG (Photo credit should read PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images