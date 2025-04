Chivas Femenil pone a Pumas contra las cuerdas en Liga MX Femenil

Imagen Juan Carlos Ocampo/Juan Carlos Ocampo

Esbeydi Salazar celebrates her goal 1-0 of Guadalajara during the Quarter-Finals first leg match between Guadalajara and Pumas UNAM as part of the Torneo Clausura 2025, Liga MX Femenil at Akron Stadium on April 24, 2025 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico.