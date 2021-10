Lillini: 'Dependemos de nosotros, hay que defender la grandeza'

Juan Dinenno celebrates his goal 2-0 with Andres Lillini head coach of Pumas during the game Pumas UNAM vs Tijuana, corresponding to 15th round of the Torneo Apertura Grita Mexico A21 of the Liga BBVA MX, at Olimpico Universitario Stadium, on October 24, 2021. Crédito: Jose Luis Melgarejo/Jose Luis Melgarejo