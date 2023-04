Leagues Cup 2023: se anuncian horarios de partidos de la Fase de Grupos

- Orlando City SC vs. Houston Dynamo (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

- Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

- FC Dallas vs. Charlotte FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

- Austin FC vs. Mazatlán FC (10 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

- León vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)