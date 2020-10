Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) celebrates with JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) and Chukwuma Okorafor (76) after Johnson scored his second touchdown of the game against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne) Crédito: Wade Payne/AP