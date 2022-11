Bale hizo historia y ganó la batalla de figuras de MLS en Qatar 2022

Nov 21, 2022; Al Rayyan, Qatar; Wales forward Gareth Bale (11) celebrates after scoring a goal on a penalty kick against United States of America goalkeeper Matt Turner (1) during the second half during a group stage match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports Crédito: Yukihito Taguchi/Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sport