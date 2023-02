Shakira es favorita para acompañar a Rihanna en el Super Bowl 2023

Jay-Z ("Umbrella")

Kanye West ("Run This Town" with Jay-Z, "FourFiveSeconds" with Paul McCartney)

Eminem ("Love the Way You Lie," "The Monster")

Drake ("What's My Name?" "Take Care," "Work")

Coldplay ("Princess of China")

Shakira ("Can't Remember to Forget You")

DJ Khaled ("Wild Thoughts")

Kendrick Lamar ("Loyalty")

A$AP Rocky ("Cockiness (Love It)" Remix)