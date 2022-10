Selección de Bélgica: títulos y palmarés oficial histórico

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JUNE 21: Kevin De Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Vermaelen of Belgium celebrate their side's first goal, an own goal by Lukas Hradecky of Finland during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group B match between Finland and Belgium at Saint Petersburg Stadium on June 21, 2021 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Dmitry Lovetsky - Pool/Getty Images) Crédito: Dmitry Lovetsky - Pool/Getty Images