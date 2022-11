Tras gran mundial con Ecuador, Méndez pide paso para brillar en LAFC

Nov 20, 2022; Al Khor, Qatar; Ecuador midfielder Sebas Mendez (20) dribbles the ball against against Qatar during the first half during a group stage match during the 2022 FIFA World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports Crédito: Danielle Parhizkaran/Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports