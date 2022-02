Hernán Cristante considera que Querétaro es un equipo con miedo

PUEBLA, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 05: Nicolas Larcamon head coach of Puebla and Hernan Cristante head coach of Toluca shake hands prior the 17th round match between Puebla and Toluca as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico A21 Liga MX at Cuauhtemoc Stadium on November 5, 2021 in Puebla, Mexico. (Photo by Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images) Crédito: Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images