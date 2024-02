AMLO manda condolencias por muerte de mexicana en festejos de los Chiefs

Imagen FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a press conference in Acapulco, Mexico on November 23, 2023. Lopez Obrador promised this Thursday to rebuild the port of Acapulco in a short time, a month after Hurricane Otis devastated the city, leaving 50 dead and dozens of buildings destroyed. (Photo by FRANCISCO ROBLES / AFP) (Photo by FRANCISCO ROBLES/AFP via Getty Images)