Dani Alves quiere cobrársela a México en los Juegos Olímpicos

Brazil's defender Dani Alves looks on prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's group D first round football match between Brazil and Germany at the Yokohama International Stadium in Yokohama on July 22, (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images