Imagen Steph Chambers/Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Prisca Awiti Alcaraz of Team Mexico celebrates victory against Lubjana Piovesana of Team Austria (not pictured) during the Women’s Judo -63kg Quarterfinal on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champs-de-Mars Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)