Colombia cosecha medalla en el último día de Paris 2024

Imagen PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

Colombia's Tatiana Renteria Renteria reacts after beating Ecuador's Genesis Rosangela Reasco Valdez in their women's freestyle 76kg wrestling bronze medal match at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)