Judo genera 'linchamiento' y amenazas en un escándalo dentro de Paris 2024

Imagen JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Japan's Ryuju Nagayama and Turkey's Salih Yildiz (Blue) compete in the judo men's -60kg bronze medal A bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)