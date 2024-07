Angelique Kerber iguala marca olímpica de la leyenda Steffi Graf

Imagen MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates after beating Canada's Leylah Fernandez in their women's singles third round tennis match on Court Simonne-Mathieu at the Roland-Garros Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)