No es Klopp ni Guardiola: Zidane, el mejor técnico de Europa para L’Equipe

Real Madrid's players toos Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane after winning the Liga title after the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Villarreal CF at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on July 16, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images