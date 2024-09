Chivas recibe por fin buenas noticias: recupera jugadores para Monterrey

Imagen Simon Barber/Getty Images

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - JULY 20: Gilberto Sepulveda of Chivas walks onto the pitch during the 4th round match between Chivas and Mazatlan FC as part of the Torneo Apertura 2024 Liga MX at Akron Stadium on July 20, 2024 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Simon Barber/Getty Images)