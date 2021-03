Los Angeles Dodgers anuncian segunda ronda de recortes en el Spring Training

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Ryan Pepiot #79 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being pulled from the game after hitting Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox by pitch in the ninth inning during their MLB spring training baseball game at Camelback Ranch on March 17, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images) Crédito: Abbie Parr/Getty Images