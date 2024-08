Imagen Al Bello/Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Laura Lindemann of Team Germany crosses the finish line to win the Gold medal ahead of Beth Potter of Team Great Britain and Taylor Knibb of Team United States during the Mixed Relay on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)