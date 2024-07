Imagen PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

(fromL) Mexico's Ana Vazquez, Mexico's Angela Ruiz and Mexico's Alejandra Valencia react during the archery Women's team quarterfinal during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)