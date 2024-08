Imagen Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 02: Juan Manuel Celaya Hernandez and Osmar Olvera Ibarra of Team Mexico react after competing in the Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)