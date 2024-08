¡Bronce! Osmar Olvera logra su segunda medalla en Paris 2024

Imagen MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Mexico's Osmar Olvera Ibarra competes in the men's 3m springboard diving final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 8, 2024. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)