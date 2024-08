Imagen Julian Finney/Getty Images

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Alejandra Valencia of Team Mexico competes during the Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round match between Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez of Team United States and Alejandra Valencia of Team Mexico on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on August 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)