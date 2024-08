Imagen Buda Mendes/Getty Images

VERSAILLES, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Carlos Hank Guerreiro and horse Porthos Maestro WH Z of Team Mexico compete in the Jumping Team Qualifier on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles on August 01, 2024 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)