Imagen Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

NANTERRE, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 04: Gold medalist, Arnulfo Castorena of Team Mexico, poses for a photo on the podium during the Mens 50m Breaststroke - SB2 on day seven of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Paris La Defense Arena on September 04, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)