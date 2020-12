MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - DECEMBER 06: Juan Dinenno #09 of Pumas celebrates his team's second goal during the semifinal second leg match between Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul as part of the Torneo Guard1anes 2020 Liga MX at Olimpico Universitario Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images) Crédito: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images