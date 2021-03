La Volpe mostró su admiración por Jorge 'el Mágico' González

Colombian football player Carlos "El Pibe" Valderrama (L) and Salvadorean Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez pose for a picture during the launching of the "Football forever" programme for this year, on May 1, 2010, at the Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador. Valderrama supports this project which aims to take children away from violent areas to prevent them from joining the "maras" (Central American gangs). AFP PHOTO/Jose CABEZAS (Photo credit should read Jose CABEZAS/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: AFP/AFP via Getty Images