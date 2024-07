En Red Bull ponen 'ultimátum' a Checo Pérez: ¿peligra su puesto?

Imagen Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 22: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on with Oracle Red Bull Racing Team Consultant Dr Helmut Marko in the garage during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on June 22, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)