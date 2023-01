¿Cuándo y a qué hora presentan el Red Bull de Checo Pérez?

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 17: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing poses with his team at the Red Bull Racing End of Season Team Photo during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 17, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) Crédito: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images