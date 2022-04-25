Copa Univision Preguntas Frecuentes

15. What’s the waiver? Where can I get one? Every player (or guardian of a player if the participant is under 18) must complete and sign the team waiver. The waiver/roster is attached to the confirmation email you receive after you register online. You can print and have parents/legal guardians sign this prior to the tournament. We will also be providing waivers/rosters the day of the tournament and parents/legal guardians can sign on site, Waivers/rosters MUST BE SIGNED in order for a team to check-in. No player will be allowed to participate without a waiver.