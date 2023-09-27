Mobile App Testing



The ultimate goal of developing mobile apps is to increase business outreach to more users across the globe. However, users are unlikely to use the app if it is faulty or difficult to use. Naturally, no businesses would like their customers to uninstall their apps and switch to a competitor.

If mobile apps are not thoroughly tested, there are high chances of users encountering critical bugs on their device that may lead to a bad user experience, particularly for new users. Bear in mind that first impressions are extremely critical for the success of any mobile app. Any unexpected app crash or functionality bug can lead to immediate uninstallation of that app. This also results in the loss of potential customers and revenue.