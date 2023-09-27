Mobile App Testing
What is Mobile App Testing?
As the term suggests, Mobile App Testing refers to the process of validating a mobile app (Android or iOS) for its functionality and usability before it is released publicly. Testing mobile apps help verify whether the app meets the expected technical and business requirements.
For successful mobile app testing, teams need to test apps across numerous screen resolutions, operating system versions, and distinct network bandwidths. This helps ensure that the app performs flawlessly across numerous device configurations when released publicly.
At a high level, testing mobile apps includes the following:
- Testing apps performance across distinct OS versions (for example Android 7.0, 8.0, etc)
- Testing apps appearance in both Portrait and Landscape mode
- Validating apps compatibility and performance when operated on specific settings
- Testing whether the app is compatible with mobile sensors like Gyroscope, Accelerometer, GPS, etc.
- Testing the app’s GUI (Menus, dropdown, navigation buttons, etc) for functionality
Why is Mobile App Testing critical?
The ultimate goal of developing mobile apps is to increase business outreach to more users across the globe. However, users are unlikely to use the app if it is faulty or difficult to use. Naturally, no businesses would like their customers to uninstall their apps and switch to a competitor.
If mobile apps are not thoroughly tested, there are high chances of users encountering critical bugs on their device that may lead to a bad user experience, particularly for new users. Bear in mind that first impressions are extremely critical for the success of any mobile app. Any unexpected app crash or functionality bug can lead to immediate uninstallation of that app. This also results in the loss of potential customers and revenue.
Listed below are some key stats that prove why mobile app testing matters:
- 80% of customers delete or uninstall an app that doesn’t meet their expectations
- 50% of customers tend to uninstall an app that occupies too much space in the device
- 48% of customers uninstall or abandon an app if it is slow.
How does App Testing benefit your business?
There are 9000+ distinct mobile devices and end-users in the real world can install and use the app on any device. Needless to say, the app needs to be optimized enough for that particular device to be able to run smoothly.
The constant proliferation of smartphones has led to an increased usage of mobile devices. The number of mobile users across the globe is expected to hit 7.5 billion by 2026. That’s twice the growth when compared to 3.6 billion smartphone users in 2016.
The numbers clearly indicate the significant growth in the usage of mobile devices in the near future. The growth of mobile devices will also foster the development of advanced mobile apps aimed at making business services more accessible. Naturally, businesses will need to ensure that their mobile apps are optimized and future-ready for advanced smartphones. This can be achieved only by testing and optimizing apps on the latest mobile devices.