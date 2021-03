Historial de los San Diego Padres y las Series Mundiales MLB

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 07: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres and the San Diego Padres look on from the dugout as the Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the ninth inning at Globe Life Field on October 07, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Crédito: Tom Pennington/Getty Images