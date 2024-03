Imagen COM

MONTREAL, CANADA - MARCH 02: Gabriela Agundez Garcia and Alejandra Orozco Loza of Mexico pose with their bronze medals after finishing third in the Women's 10m Synchronized Platform Final during the World Aquatics Diving World Cup at the Olympic Park Sports Centre on March 2, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)