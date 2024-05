Imagen THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

French policemen of the RAID (Recherche, Assistance, Intervention, Dissuasion), the French Police elite assault unit, take part in the Salvare 2024 exercice, a terrorist attack simulation on the Olympic site of Vaires-sur-Marnes, on May 30 2024. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)