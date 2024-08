Yoga es propuesto como deporte olímpico: se arma el debate en Paris 2024

Imagen JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images

People attend an open-air yoga session at Mariscal Zavala military barracks in Guatemala City on June 22, 2024. At least seven thousand people participated in the event promoted by the Indian embassy in Guatemala to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, according to organizers. (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images)