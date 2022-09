Por qué le dicen Leones Indomables a Camerún: origen e historia del apodo

Forward Francois Omam-Biyick from Cameroon scores on a header as Argentinian defenders Nestor Lorenzo (L) and Juan Simon look on 08 June 1990 in Milan during the World Cup opening match between Cameroon and Argentina. Despite two expulsions, Cameroon upset the defending World champions 1-0. AFP PHOTO (Photo by STAFF / AFP) (Photo by STAFF/AFP via Getty Images) Crédito: STAFF/AFP via Getty Images