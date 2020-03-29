Matías Almeyda assures he'd like to return to Chivas

Former Chivas coach Matías Almeyda assured he'd like to return to the Liga MX team in the future.

Almeyda, now coaching San Jose Earthquakes, made the revelation while talking on Instagram to Rodolfo Pizarro, one of his players in the Mexican team and now a striker with Inter Miami.

"I won't go to America, but some day I'd go back to Chivas", Almeyda confessed.

"We'd go back, right?", Pizarro asked.

The Argentinian coach who last made Chivas Liga MX champion in 2017 added: "Yes, someday, God willing".

San Jose was set to face Inter Miami as its eighth rival in the MLS season, however, all games were postponed after the second week.

San Jose tied 2-2 against last season's runner-up, Toronto, and lost 5-2 against Minnesota.

Inter Miami lost in its MLS debut 1-0 against LAFC and fell 2-1 to DC United.

The team was going to play LA Galaxy for its first-ever home game.