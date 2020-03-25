Only five Liga MX teams grant more minutes to Mexican players

Only five out of 17 Liga MX teams have granted more minutes to Mexican players than foreign-born ones.

Disregarding Chivas because of its Mexican-only tradition, America, Cruz Azul, Pumas, Puebla and Santos are the teams who have preferred to include more national players in their lineups.

Cruz Azul leads all teams with only 2,837 minutes for foreign-born players, which representes 28% of playing time.

Pumas has given them 30%, America 40%, Puebla 48% and Santos 49%.

All other teams have over 50% of playing minutes destined to foreign players.

Some of these decisiones, however, can rely on the availability of players due to injury or suspension.

Monterrey, León and Necaxa are the teams that grant the most minutes to foreign-born players with 65%, 64% and 63%, respectively.

Before suspending the league due to the coronavirus outbreak, Cruz Azul led the Liga MX standings followed by León and Santos.