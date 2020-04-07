null: nullpx
Liga MX
Liga MX (Clausura)

Liga MX launches eSports FIFA 20 tournament

Each club will select three of its players to face all other 17 teams in the eLiga MX.
8 Abr 2020 – 09:11 PM EDT

Liga MX revealed its own eSports FIFA 20 tournament, named eLiga MX, after the regular Mexican soccer league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team will pick three of its players to represent the team in each of the 17 regular season games.

The eLigaMX tournament will have the same schedule as the regular Liga MX this season with the best eight teams making it to playoffs.

Games will be 12 minutes long with the entire broadcast (pregame and postgame interviews) lasting an hour.

Week 1 of eLiga MX will take place on Friday April 10, Saturday and Sunday with all other games being scheduled every day except on Thursdays.

All chosen players to represent each club in the eLiga MX will be revealed on Wednesday April 8.


