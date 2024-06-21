UEFA Euro 2024
Francia no arriesga a Mbappé: se queda en la banca ante Países Bajos
'Donatello' no puede llegar a plenitud después de sufrir fractura de nariz en su debut dentro de la Euro 2024.
Agencia Efe.
Imagen FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
France's forward #10 Kylian Mbappe walks on the pitch during warm up prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D football match between the Netherlands and France at the Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig on June 21, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)
