Megan Rapinoe se sumó al #EqualPayDay: "la brecha salarial de género debe cerrarse"

MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 17: In this screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, athlete Megan Rapinoe addresses the virtual convention on August 17, 2020. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by DNCC via Getty Images) Crédito: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images